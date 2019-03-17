Bumper crowd expected for Mac-Stock festival in Warsop later this week

Mac-Stock, the independent fundraising music festival, is back at the Black Market in Warsop on March 23 and has broken its record for ticket sales with a bumper crowd expected.

The festival, now in its fourth year features 16 acts, including festival favourites 3 Daft Monkeys (pictured), Frank Turner support acts Grace Petrie and Gaz Brookfield, the newly reformed The Newcranes, along with Nottingham reggae outfit Ujahm.

Mac-Stock brings together some of the best indie, ska, folk bands and solos artists in the UK. It was launched by former Mansfield-born Graham Parker, who organised it to raise funds in memory of his dad and sister who both lost their battle with cancer.

He explained: “This year is without doubt the strongest line up we’ve had to date. 3 Daft Monkeys are playing a huge number of really big festivals this year and we are chuffed to bits to have them headline for us.

“Gaz Brookfield and Grace Petrie have just finished touring with Frank Turner. We also have a number of local favourite folk, punk and reggae bands playing, so there is something for everyone.”

The full line-up for Mac-Stock 4 is headline act 3 Daft Monkeys, Grace Petrie, Gaz Brookfield, Balliamo Belly Dancers, Cara Means Friend, Headsticks, The Newcranes, Ujahm, Jake Martin, Jess Silk, Pink Diamond Revue, Samantics, Star Botherers, The Fox and The Pirate, The Star Copiers and Darwin’s Rejects

Advance tickets can be obtained from Ticketsource or from behind the bar at The Black Market.

Admission on the door is £30 per adult from 12 noon to 7.30pm. Evening-only entrance is £15 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, there will be no admission after 8.30pm. Under 17s are admitted free with an adult and family tickets are available admitting 17-19 years for only £5.

