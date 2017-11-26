Bumper week of sparkling gigs at The Diamond

The latest set of gigs lined up at The Diamond, based in Sutton-in-Ashfield, get under way with a visit on Thursday, November 30, by Ultimate Coldplay.

This is an acclaimed tribute to the mighty Chris Martin and Coldplay. Support on the night at the Stoney Street-based venue is by Fast Car to Florence, a very exciting young group, first introduced to Diamond audiences at a Sunday Session there.

Friday, December 1, is the date for a gig at The Diamond by Sterosonics, returning to the Diamond with their tribute to the Welsh wonders, Stereophonics.

On Saturday, December: 2, you can see the return of the always well-received tribute band Whitesnake UK.

Finally, there’s Ace of Spades on Sunday, December 3, with their tribute to Lemmy. Alan ‘Boomer’ Davey is the only bassist Lemmy ever credited as a fellow ‘bass assassin’ on a Motorhead album. He will be at the Diamond with two other fabulous musicians to pay tribute to a great.

Support is by Guns of Anarchy.

For more, go to www.thediamonduk.com