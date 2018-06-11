Bumper weekend in store at The Diamond

Love Hunter will be in action at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, June 15.

They will be performing the very best of Whitesnake in their tribute show. Admission is members £6/non-members £7.50.

On Saturday, June 16, Rainbow Rising will perform their tribute to the music of Rainbow. Admission to the Stoney Street venue is members £7/non-members £8.50.

Finally, on Sunday, June 17, there will be a visit from The Party Popperz. Entry is £5 to see this party band give a Sunday afternoon performance. The event runs from 2pm-6pm and there will be food available all afternoon.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com