Bumper weekend of sparkling gigs at The Diamond

The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield welcomes Lizzie And The Banshees for a gig there on Thursday, March 29.

Admission to the Stoney Street-based venue is members £3/non-members £4.

On Friday, March 30, it’s the turn of Atomic, playing the best of the 80s. Admission is members £6/non-members £7.50.

The Diamond hosts tribute band ABBA Sensation on Saturday, March 31, with admission being members £7.50/non-members £9.

Finally, there will be an 80s rock experience on Sunday, April 1 with a gig by Hair Rock. Admission is members £6/non-members £7.50.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com