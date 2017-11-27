Busy year ahead for Sutton punk aces

Hilarious Sutton punk rock band Hung Like Hanratty will share the main stage with the likes of the Boomtown Rats at next year’s Butlins Alternative Festival in Skegness after blowing away everyone else on this year’s Introducing Stage, writes John Lomas.

Already building up a good following nationally, Hanratty won by a huge margin at Skegness to book their place among the top acts, any of whom won’t find it easy to follow them.

Although branded controversial by some for their subject matter and lyrics, Hanratty mix comedy with simple punk songs about everyday things, though their high-octane shows are certainly not for the faint-hearted or easily offended.

Formed in February 2013 all the members are from Sutton apart from bassist Tez, who is from Heanor.

On their Skegness success, singer Al Sation beamed: “Butlins was amazing. We have played some huge festivals in front of some big crowds, but this was the icing on the cake. We are all still buzzing. Hand on heart, we never expected that.

“It was the biggest crowd ever for that stage and everyone was really joining in with us. It was the best feeling ever.”

What You See is What You Get is the name of their third album, out next year and due to be recorded in January.

“We have played a few tracks live already and they go down a storm,” said Al.

“We have built up a good following all over the UK, and made some great friends along the way, but home is always where the heart is and we love Sutton and Heanor very much.

“Our loyal followers, we respect very much. It’s like one big punk rock family.

And we have a laugh with everyone.”

Al continued: “Venues are getting less and less for bands, so we have to treat them with respect. Fortunately for us we are one of the busiest bands on the circuit, getting regular quality gigs.

“We have some real class shows booked next year - Rock City, Nottingham on January 7, Nice n Sleazy Festival, Morcambe, on May 27, No More Heroes Festival, High Wycombe, on June 23, North East Calling in Newcastle, on September 29, Butlins main stage with Boomtown Rats on October 7, and Ilfracombe Festival on November 18.

“We also have a European tour being arranged and we are playing in Germany this November with the legendary Dictators in Munich.”

Hung Like Hanratty are also planning to write and perform in their own comedy version of the Christmas Nativity!

That will take place at the New Cross, Sutton, on Saturday, December 16, which will also see sets from four bands.

“That will be one to remember,” smiled Al. “It’s a top line-up and we will do a nativity play to kick it all off. I won’t give too much away, but it will be hilarious. Doors open at 7pm, admission is £5, and 7.30-8.30pm is the nativity play, 8.45-9.15 is the brilliant Verbal Warning, 9.30-10 is Hanratty, 10.15-11 is the legendary Screaming Dead, and 11.15-12, is top local band Prisoners of War.

“Thank you to everyone for your support,” concluded Al.

“Without you we are nothing, and we respect each and every one of you. Let’s keep smiling and keep this great scene alive. Punk’s not dead!”