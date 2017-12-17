Chart toppers The Script will be playing at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

The Script will be performing at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on February 13.

Their latest album Freedom Child topped the UK Official Albums Chart, seeing off competition from LCD Soundsystem and OMD. It was their fourth UK number one album. Freedom Child also topped the iTunes chart in their native Ireland, as well as a further 13 countries. They also entered the Top 10 on iTunes in 47 markets around the globe.

Tickets for the Nottingham gig can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/the-script via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.