Check out Black Water County’s gig in Warsop this week

The six-piece folk punk band Black Water County will be in action at The Black Market Venue on Thursday, March 29.

All the way from Bournemouth and armed with debut album Taking Chances, Black Water County are bringing their tour to the Warsop-based venue for an eagerly-awaited gig.

They have built a reputation as an exciting live act at festivals in recent years, and now the time has come for their own tour.

Singer Tim Harris met guitarist Brad Hutchings-Clarke through a shared love of all things folk and punk, and with the addition of Andy L Smooth on drums, Gavin Coles on banjo and Shan Byrom on tin whistle, Black Water County was born, later completed with Russ Scagell on fiddle.

After five busy years of relentless performing and two EP releases, Black Water County have earned their place on the gig circuit, having played on the same bills as bands such as Less Than Jake, The Rumjacks and The Dreadnoughts.

Multiple festivals slots at the likes of Boomtown Fair and Camp Bestival have moulded BWC into an intense, entertaining unit.

For more on this and other forthcoming gigs at the venue, you can go to www.blackmarketvenue.co.uk