Derby punk aces The Reverends end year with gig at Nottingham venue

Rising Derby punk stars The Reverends will end a cathartic year with a show at The Maze, Nottingham, on Friday, 29th December (7.30pm doors).

After losing charismatic singer Frank, the band members feel they have re-emerged as a stronger, more powerful trio, delivering material old and new with their trademark old school punk sounds, with catchy hooks and snarling melodies.

Criminal Mind, who are hardcore/street punk/reggae Bristolians, Pizza Tramp, a South Wales three-chord skate punk trio, Yur Mum, a DIY hard rock/grunge band from London, and Public Gallery, a hard rock/punk/alternative band from Newark, provide the support on an exciting bill that bridges the gap between Christmas and New Year for local punk fans.

Advance tickets are £8 and the show is open to fans aged 16 and over.