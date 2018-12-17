Don’t miss Death Cab For Cutie’s visit to area next month

Death Cab For Cutie are dropping in for a gig in Nottingham next month as part of a short UK tour.

You can see them at Rock City in the city centre on January 28.

The band released their ninth studio album, Thank You for Today, las year, and will be touring the UK and further afield to promote it.

Thank You for Today was produced and mixed by Rich Costey (Fiona Apple, Franz Ferdinand, Muse).

Thank You for Today marks the first Death Cab for Cutie release to see long time bandmates Gibbard, Nick Harmer, and Jason McGerr joined in the studio by new members Dave Depper (Menomena, Fruit Bats, Corin Tucker, Ray

Lamontagne) and Zac Rae (My Brightest Diamond, Fiona Apple, Lana Del Rey, Gnarls Barkley). Depper and Rae have both been part of Death Cab’s touring band since 2015.

Ever since their early days, Death Cab For Cutie have been hailed as one of indie rock’s most compelling and creative collectives.

For more, see www.rock-city.co.uk

Photo credit: Eliot Lee Hazel