Dozens more big names added to Download’s 2019 line-up

Download Festival, the world’s premier rock event, has announced a further 43 acts including Halestorm, FEVER 333, Beartooth, Skid Row, Brothers Osbourne, Stone Temple Pilots, Clutch and more, joining headliners Slipknot, Tool and Def Leppard for the annual rock extravaganza.

The three-day festival takes place on June 14-16 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire.

Kerrang! Radio has also launched a talent search for a chance to open the Avalanche Stage at the festival, head to Kerrang! Radio for more info. Tickets are on sale now at downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

Arena rockers Halestorm (pictured) will make their grand return to Download, delivering breakneck riffs and lung-busting vocals courtesy of the incredible Lzzy Hale. Stone Temple Pilots, responsible for megahits Plush, Interstate Love Song and Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart will make their first Download appearance with new vocalist Jeff Gutt.

Festival favourites and hard rocking institution Clutch will make their sixth appearance, as well as classic grunge rock revivalists Aaron Buchanan & the Cult Classics. led by the former Heaven’s Basement frontman.

Fans of all things black and death metal will be thrilled with the additions of pioneers Behemoth and At The Gates, both famed for their respective first-of-their-kind mastery of the genres. They will be in good company with UK upstarts Conjurer whose amalgamation of sludge, hardcore and black metal have labelled them as massive ones-to-watch. Also added are the ominous Swedish outfit Batushka and Ne Obliviscaris who’ll usher in a new era in extreme music to Donington.

Download 2019 will be a truly international affair with the addition of Reputable party thrash heroes Municipal Waste, French post metal/shoegaze Alcest, and Sumo Cyco who have made waves with their fusion of rhythm and dancehall hooks and metal riffs.

Flying the flag for Japan are all female power metal stars Love Bites as well as Japanese metalcore titans Crystal Lake. Australian natives Redhook, and Twelve Foot Ninja will also be making the long trip to get the mosh pits started, while Representing New Zealand are hard rockers Like A Storm.

