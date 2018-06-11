Elvis is in the building for RCH appearance later this week

Elvis Costello and the Imposters will be in action at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Friday, June 15.

Following his acclaimed DeTour solo tours of 2015 and 2016, Elvis Costello returns with The Imposters for ten unmissable UK and Ireland dates this summer, including a performance in Nottingham at the Royal Concert Hall.

Joined by backing vocalists Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee, Elvis Costello and The Imposters (drummer Pete Thomas, keyboardist Steve Nieve and bassist Davey Faragher) will be performing songs from their incomparable back catalogue.

With the release of the sublime You Shouldn’t Look At Me that Way written for the movie Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool late last year, Elvis Costello is currently working on a new album due for release later this year.

Ever since his emergence in 1977 with debut album My Aim Is True, Costello has secured his place in the top rank of our singer-songwriters.

For more, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.