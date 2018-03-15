Epic Verdi performance to take place at Southwell Minster

Bingham and Distric Choral Society, Mansfield Choral Society and Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will be joining forces for a concert on Saturday, May 12, in the splendid surroundings of Southwell Minster.

The concert, to start at 7.30pm, will be conducted by Guy Turner, and features one work: Giuseppe Verdi’s magnificent Requiem, a religious work that is almost operatic in its passages of high drama and passion.

The four vocal soloists in this epic work will be Phillipa Boyle (soprano), Carys Jones (mezzo), Richard Dowling (tenor), and Colin Campbell (baritone).

For ticket details, see www.binghamchoral.org.uk