First wave of artists revealed for Beat The Streets festival in Nottingham

Nottingham-based charity festival Beat The Streets has announced the first wave of artists for its 2019 edition.

Amongst the 40-plus acts confirmed so far is popular metal band Evil Scarecrow (pictured), as well as a former Forest and England footballer Stuart Pearce in conversation with RamAlbumClub.

Taking place on Sunday, January 27, the festival spans more than ten stages in venues across the city centre. All proceeds raised from ticket sales, merchandise, and bar sales in DHP venues will be donated to Framework, the homeless charity.

Nottingham metallers Evil Scarecrow have been captivating audiences for many years. From playing in local pubs, to holding their own on Bloodstock Festival’s main stage, the band are renowned for their epic live shows. This year saw the release of their highly anticipated fourth album, Chapter IV: Antartarctica, which they will be touring throughout the UK in January.

Former Forest captain Stuart Pearce is best known for his 12 years with the club and winning the League Cup twice. He also had stints with Coventry City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Manchester City, while garnering 78 caps for England and helping the international side reach the semi-finals of both the 1990 World Cup and Euro 1996.

Pearce later went on to a career in management, looking after England’s Under 21 team and the GB football team in the London 2012 Olympics. A long-term punk fan whose favourite band is The Stranglers, Stuart will be in conversation with RamAlbumClub’s Martin Fitzgerald.

Elsewhere on the line-up is a host of up and coming local artists, showcasing the breadth of talent within the city. Rock-pop duo Brotherhood (pictured), former Future Sound of Nottingham winners, played their biggest headline show to date earlier this year with a sell-out gig at Rescue Rooms.

Alternative folk-artist Keto, a BBC 6music favourite, has played Green Man Festival and Glastonbury Festival, toured with the likes of Julia Jacklin and Low and was selected for PRS For Music’s Women Make Music fund.

Don’t Forget Rupert have gone from strength to strength this year, playing sold-out shows in Rescue Rooms and Rough Trade, releasing their EP ‘Full Circle’ and performing sets at Splendour Festival and Tramlines.

Acts confirmed for the first announcement are: 94 Gunships, Abii, Amulet, Ben Haynes, Brotherhood, Buenos Treehouse, Bus Stop Madonnas, Caius Burns, Clonk!, Crosslight, Different Life Collective, Distant Blue, Don’t Forget Rupert, Emzae, Evil Scarecrow, Fat Digester, hashtagobi, Keto, Komino, Lacey, Lois, Major Ruse, Nick Aslam, Pretty Babs, Primal, RamAlbumClub vs Stuart Pearce, Re Teu, Reflekter, Shiftwork, Sundaze, The Amber Herd, The Colliders, The DandyLions, The Fine Art Society, The Hip Priests, The Idolins, The Mocking Jays, The Outriders, Tilly Greentree, Towers and Whisky Stain.

Beat The Streets is being delivered by DHP Family in collaboration with local organisations and music groups including I’m Not from London; Farmyard Records; Hockley Hustle, and Rough Trade. Tickets priced £6 are on sale now from www.alttickets.com and will allow access for 14-plus to all participating venues. Further line-up announcements are due to follow shortly so keep an eye on the social channels for updates.

Participating venues are Rock City, The Black Cherry Lounge, Stealth, Rescue Rooms, The Bodega, Rough Trade.