Folk favourites heading for concert at the Palace

Folk legends John Tams and Barry Coope will be performing at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Sunday, March 18, from 6.30pm, in a concert called Tea Time Assorted.

John is one of the UK’s leading singer songwriters and with his colleague of many years, Barry, the widely respected singer and musician, proved to be a winning combination as Winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards for Best Duo.

John is an actor, director and musician, also known for his work at the National Theatre, and as Rifleman Daniel Hagman in the TV series Sharpe.

Barry is a member of Britain’s leading a cappella trio Coope, Boyes & Simpson.

Also on the bill will be Winter Wilson, Lincolnshire’s most popular man and wife duo, back from their successful UK tour with Fairport Convention.

You are guaranteed a great night of songs, both traditional and contemporary, to make this a very special evening.

Tickets are £16.50, concessions £15.50, available from the box office on 01623 633133 or the Ticket Hotline on 01773 853428.