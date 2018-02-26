Forest Live gig this summer for trio of reggae legends

UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey have announced a Forest Live date this summer.

They will be appearing at Sherwood Pines Forest Park near Mansfield on Sunday, June 24.

The band is the third and final headline act appearing at Sherwood Pines Forest Park as part Forest Live, the annual concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue will be performing a set of classic hits that a generation of fans grew up with, such as Food For Thought, One in Ten, Red Red Wine, Please Don’t Make Me Cry, Kingston Town and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, acknowledging UB40’s status as Britain’s most successful reggae band of all time. Fans can also expect new material from the trio’s latest album, A Real Labour of Love, which is released on March 2.

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission. Held every year in seven beautiful forest locations across the country, over 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme’s seventeen-year history. With everything required for a great night out, including good food and bar, the concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop.

Income generated from ticket sales helps look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Commenting on the gig, Ali Campbell, the legendary voice of UB40, said: “We love the Forest Live gigs. We hope to see you there, so you can join in with the hits in such a beautiful location.”

Tickets are £39.50 (plus £4.45 booking fee). For availability, call the Forestry Commission box office on 03000 680400 or buy online from forestry.gov.uk/music

Photo by Tom Oldham