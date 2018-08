Tickets are now on sale to see Beyond The Barricade when it comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre on May 23.

The UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour features past principal performers from Les Miserables.

They will be delivering more than two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End, ending with a stunning finale from Les Mis.

For tickets, call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk