GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Friday, June 1

Towards The Sun. Covers show, not to be missed, only £3 on the door. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

Smiths United. The very best of The Smiths. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Entry £6/£7.50.

Faustus. The Beehive Folk Club, Harthill Village Hall.

Chantel McGregor. Nottingham Bodega.

James Bay and Lily Moore. 02 Academy, Sheffield.

Londons Calling. Classic rock pop trio. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Saturday, June 2

A Foreigner’s Journey. Iconic hits of both bands. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield

The Drifters. Majestic Theatre, Retford.

Zervas and Pepper. Letwell Village Hall.

Where Love Lives - A Night of Love, Peace And Nostalgia ft. Alison Limerick, Andy H, Shaun Anthony. 02 Academy, Sheffield.

Saint Raymond plus support. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

The Shacks plus support from Dan Stock. The Bodega Club, Nottingham.

Sunday, June 3

Iconic Eye plus support from Helen Hurd and the Mavericks. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield

The Beat featuring Dave Wakeling. 02 Academy, Sheffield.

Insomnia. Modern male trio. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Emp!ire. Plus support from Kidbrother. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Monday, June 4

Joey Costello. Nottingham Rescue Rooms.

Tuesday, June 5

Josh Okeefe. The Leadmill, Sheffield.

Cirque De Soul: Summer Showdown. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.

Thursday, June 7

Flat Worms supported by Bus Stop Madonnas + Thee MVPs. Nottingham Bodega.