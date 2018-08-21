Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Here are some of the gigs coming up in the area this weekend.

Friday, August 24

Wolcott Band. Live five-piece band. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Jack Bowater. Tribute to Ed Sheeran. Support on the night from Steeler. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Ashton. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Saturday, August 25

The Stones. Rolling Stones tribute. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Benjamin Pike. The Greystones, Sheffield.

Tequila. Male vocal and instrumental duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Martin Gregory. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Karnival. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby In Ashfield.

Tom Nicholson. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Carlo Santanna. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Andrew’s Motown Show. The Coronation Club, Bannerman Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Annemarie. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Sunday, August 26

Top Marks . Personality vocal duo. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Two part tribute show featuring tributes to Robbie Williams and then Take That. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Zipt. The Pear Tree, Ripley and then The Miners Arms, Alfreton.

Soul Love. Male/female duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Vikki Rosina. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Guy Melidoni. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Mel Bramley. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Rayvonn. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Monday, August 27

Metz. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Thursday, August 30

The Easy Street Spankers. The Unwin Club, Unwin Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield. 8.30pm start, £7 admission, £6 for members.