Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this weekend

Friday, December 21

Kick. Power pop trio. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Nigel Pinnick Xmas Disco. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop. 70s, 80s and soul.

Dressed To Kill. Tribute to KISS. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Entry is £8 for members, £10 for non-members.

Sam Tanner. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall.

Saturday, December 22

The Bon Jovi Experience. Tribute act. Support from house band Steeler. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £7.50, non-members £9.

Roadhouse. Male duo, club favourite. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Motown Motion. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby In Ashfield.

Richie Richards. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Big Dave Bopper. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall.

Sunday, December 23

Jet. Soft rock duo. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Generation Gap. Male duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Monday, December 24

Mahogany Newt. Live classic rock band. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Christmas Eve with The Fab Four. Beatles tribute show. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £7/non-members £8.50.

Style Brothers. Live four-piece band. Pop and rock party. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Karen Kristian. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Saul. Annesley WMC, Kirkby In Ashfield.

Wednesday, December 26

Last Stand. Local instrumental male duo. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

The Bryan Adams Experience. Tribute show. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £7/non-members £8.50.

Funky Moon Rocks. Pop and rock duo guitar and drums. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.