Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this weekend

Friday, December 28

Roadhouse. Soft rock duo. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Whitesnake UK. Whitesnake tribute. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Swansong. Playing all your favourite songs in their own chilled way. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

Liam Madison. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall.

Saturday, December 29

Rolling Stones tribute act. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Jet. Male guitar pop and rock duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Neil James. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall.

Lisa Monroe. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Sunday, December 30

Flynn and Jones. Instrumental male duo. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Fletch. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Fred Zeppelin. The Old Wine Vaults, Eastwood.

Tabu. Boy/girl duo.

Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Monday, December 31

Slade UK, Kingshakes,Jack O Bones and Hugo Steady Band. £15 a tickets, food included. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

The Rare Souls. Live Motown-style five piece.

Tickets only £5. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

New Year’s Eve party featuring Glam 45 playing all of the greatest glam rock hits. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Sirocco. Classy boy girl duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Merle Forbes. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street.

Last Stand. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall.

Rayvonn. George Street WMC, Hucknall.

Tuesday, January 1

The Jake and Elwood Show. Blues Brothers tribute. Andywhynot, Leeming Street, Mansfield.

New Year’s Day Disco with DJ Nigel Pinnick. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.