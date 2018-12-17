Gigs galore at The Diamond

A busy week at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield kicks off on Wednesday, December 19, with a West Notts College Showcase.

Entry to the venue is £2 to see musical performances, from 7.15pm onwards, by students at the college.

Then, on Friday, December 21, Dressed To Kill perform the very best of KISS. Entry is members £8/non-members £10.

On Saturday, December 22, it’s the turn of tribute act The Bon Jovi Experience, with special guests Steeler.

Entry is members £7.50/non-members £9.

There’s a Christmas Eve Beatles tribute gig on Monday, December 24, from The Fab Four with entry being members £7/non-members £8.50.

Finally, there’s a Boxing Day gig with The Bryan Adams Experience. Entry is members £7/non-members £8.50.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com