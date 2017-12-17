Gigs galore this Christmas at The Diamond

Get yourselves down to The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield this Christmas for a sparkling selection of gigs.

On Thursday, December 21, you can see Reenie’s Rockettes and Motley Crude.

Then, on Friday, December 22, the visitors to the Stoney Street venue will be The Stones with their tribute to The Rolling Stones.

Saturday, December 23, is the date for a performance from A Foreigner’s Journey, with their tribute to both Foreigner and Journey.

The Christmas Eve gig is by Glam 45, playing all the glam rock hits, followed by a Boxing Day performance by Jackson Live! Expect a passionate and authentic tribute to the King of Pop, starring James Aston as Michael Jackson.

For more details, go to www.thediamonduk.com