Harry Potter music will be in the spotlight at The Halle’s Royal Concert Hall appearance

Tickets go on sale later this month for The Halle Film Music Concert: The Magical Music Of Harry Potter.

The concert is expected to draw a big audience of all ages and takes place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, March 14, 2020, starting at 7.30pm.

Celebrate the story of the most famous wizard in the world through the music of John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat.

From Hedwig’s Theme to Quidditch, Dobby the House Elf and Aunt Marge’s Waltz to The Death of Cedric, The Weasley Stomp and Lily’s Theme, the iconic music of the Harry Potter films has delighted generations of wizards and muggles for more than 18 years.

Tickets are £16.50-£37.50. Click here for more on the concert or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.