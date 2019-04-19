Hits galore as Sensational 60s Experience returns to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall in November

The Sensational 60s Experience returns to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 21, as part of its all-new tenth anniversary tour.

The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour spectacular of pure nostalgia from when music was arguably at its best.

The show will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s. Five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.

This all-new production for 2019 is starring Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers) The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes) The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas.

Hits include Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children plus many more.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available on 0115 9895555 or you can click here for more details.

The Trems are pictured.