Hot Notts band The Half Eight’s eagerly-awaited debut EP is out now

Rising Nottinghamshire stars The Half Eight have released their debut EP Rose Tinted Soul today (Friday, March 1).

The EP is available on all download and streaming sites.

These are busy times for the lads from Mansfield. They have an EP launch show lined up to take place on March 22 at Rough Trade in Nottingham and have just wrapped shooting on the End It Right music video which is due to be released in the very near future. They have already begun conceptualising their next video, as they look to build on the momentum set in motion by the release of Rose Tinted Soul.

Band members Ollie, Charlie and James all write and record their own music, which is a key part of the band’s ethos.

The EP began life last October and the trio have been working tirelessly over the intervening months to make sure every detail of the release has been covered.

The band is able to draw on a wide range of influences, taking in Francis and the Lights, Michael Jackson, R5, The Shires to name but a few, and the genre-crossing songs draw on ideas from indie, classic rock, country, gospel and pop, to name just a few styles.

These disparate sounds are blended in a skilful way that has made for a very distinctive sound, loved by their growing army of fans.

Future plans include hopes for a tour and The Half Eight will be returning to the studio soon to begin work on their next release.

Lyrically emotive and musically diverse, The Half Eight describe their music at ‘rock/pop done right’. The lads also take great pride in their live performances and never fail to provide an explosive and charismatic show that you won’t forget.

Tickets for the EP launch show on March 22 at Rough Trade Nottingham are selling well but some tickets are still available on their website at www.thehalfeight.com