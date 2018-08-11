Jacko hits to feature in tribute show at RCH

Get your tickets for the touring show Michael Starring Ben, which is coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, April 11.

Michael starring Ben is the latest smash hit theatre production from renowned producer James Baker and features Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman, who not only looks and sounds like Michael Jackson, but has honed his routine so impeccably that audiences believe they are watching Michael Jackson himself.

With a live band, stunning costumes, iconic dance routines and of course, the inimitable Ben, the show promises to deliver the most authentic, lively and powerful re-creation of the iconic superstar that audiences will see anywhere.

Michael starring Ben features not only the greatest hits of Michael Jackson but also The Jackson 5. The show includes Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean, Man in the Mirror and many, many more.

Michael starring Ben brings together a fresh blend mixing elements of Jackson’s own stage shows with exciting new arrangements combined with a stunning light show to create the perfect celebration of his music.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25-£35 and are available at www.trch.co.uk or by calling 0115 989 5555.