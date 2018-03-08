Leading brass band is to play Worksop concert

Brass band fans are in for a treat later this month when the talented Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band make a very welcome return to The Crossing Church & Centre, Worksop.

The concert is take place there on Saturday, March 17, from 7.30pm.

First formed as South Elmall Village Brass Band in 1884 and later adopted by Frickley Colliery, the band acquired its current name in 1923.

Currently ranked 14th in the world, the band has built a reputation as one of the finest concert bands in the country due to a combination of innovative programmes partnered with quality of performance.

With regular appearances on the BBC’s flagship programme Songs of Praise and performances with the world-renowned Rambert dance company in 2015 and 2016, the band is currently experiencing one of the most successful periods in its history.

The band’s resident musical director and conductor is Ian McElligott, whose military musical career started at the prestigious Kneller Hall, leading him to a composing and conducting career which has included being musical director of the Band of Her Majesty’s Coldstream Guards and also of the Sandhurst Band.

Doors open at the Newcastle Street-based venue at 6.45pm. All adult tickets are £10, under 16s £4, available from the Welcome Desk or you can order them from 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk

You can also see www.musicatthecrossing.co.uk