Lorra laughs in store as Cilla tribute show heads for Palace Theatre

The popular musical stage show Cilla and the Shades of the 60s comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre on May 2 as part of a marathon UK tour.

It’s the perfect show for families, pop fans, Cilla fans and grans…and everyone knows the songs.

Cilla and the Shades of the 60s stars the effervescent Victoria Jones as Cilla and Leanne Kyte, Rebecca Lauren, and Jazmin Patey-Ford as vocal trio the Shades. Together Cilla and the Shades take the audience on a pop-tastic musical journey starting with the discovery of the teenage singer, Cilla Black, at Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club and presents many of the biggest hits by artists who changed the world of popular entertainment in the 1960s including Cilla, Dusty, Lulu, Tina Turner, the Beatles and more.

The show relives highlights of Cilla’s stellar career: by the time Cilla was 21 she was working with Beatles’ producer George Martin and was at No. 1 with You’re My World and Anyone Who Had A Heart.

Cilla was Britain’s No. 1 female singer during the 1960s; she became the most popular TV presenter with her own TV show Cilla which ran 1966-1978 and Blind Date which ran for a record breaking 18 years.

Call the box office at the Palace Theatre on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk