Magnificent music in store at the Minster with NPO

Music of awesome beauty by Richard Wagner, Richard Strauss and Claude Debussy will be played by the Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra in Southwell Minster on Saturday, June 23, at 7.30pm.

The concert, to be conducted by Mark Heron, will start with Wagner’s Prelude and Liebestod which takes music from the opening and very end of the opera Tristan and Isolde, encapsulating the essence of romantic love.

The orchestra will be joined by the young soloist Monica Toll from the Royal Northern College of Music.

Richard Strauss wrote several magnificent tone poems, including Tod and Verklarung (Death and Transfiguration), featuring some stirring and beautiful.

The rest of the concert is given over to the music of French master Claude Debussy, the centenary of whose death is being marked thiis year.

His three-movement symphonic piece La Mer is one of the finest orchestral evocations of the moods of the sea. The NPO will also play four of the 24 Debussy piano preludes, orchestrated by British composer Colin Matthews.

Tickets are £15, £11, and £5 for children and students, and are available from The Cathedral Shop, Southwell on 01636 812933, via the websites nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk, priorbooking.com and ticketsource.co.uk as well as from the Royal Centre box office, Nottingham, on 0115 989 5555.