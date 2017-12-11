Male voice choir to lead singing at carol service in Mansfield

Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir will be leading the singing at this year’s Candlelight Carol Service.

This will take place at St. John’s Church, Mansfield, on Sunday, December 17, at 6pm.

The service will be an opportunity to enjoy, not only beautiful music, but to hear the Christmas message in the wonderful surroundings and atmosphere of one of the town’s most beautiful historic buildings.

This Christmas will see the first carol service in St John’s since it was re-opened in the summer after completion of major repairs to the roof of the building. Fund-raising still continues so that the restoration can be completed and there will be an opportunity for local folk to make a financial contribution to this work by way of an optional donation.

Entry to the service is free and all are welcome.