Mansfield and Bestwood male voice choirs to appear in Southwell Minster concert this weekend

Male Voices At The Minster is the name of a concert taking place at Southwell Minster on Saturday, March 23, from 7pm.

As part of Mansfield & District Male Voice Choir’s anniversary celebrations, a grand concert will be staged.

Arranged jointly between the choir and Southwell Rotary Club, this event will feature three male voice choirs: Mansfield & District MVC. Bestwood MVC plus St Edmundsbury MVC.

Guest flautist is local musician Chris Hill.

Tickets are priced at £15.