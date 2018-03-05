More big names added for Stepback’s visit to Nottingham

The line-up for the Stepback 80s concert at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, October 27, has been bolstered by the addition of Go West, Chesney Hawkes and Bonnie Tyler, who have collected a host of number one and top 40 singles between them.

Go West racked up nine UK top 40 singles throughout the decade, including Call Me and We Close Our Eyes, and secured a top 10 hit in the US charts with King of Wishful Thinking. Chesney Hawkes’s The One and Only reached number one in the UK charts, as did Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart.

The concert, which will turn back the clock for thousands of music lovers for a night of top quality live music, will see the new names perform alongside iconic artists such as Tony Hadley, Paul Young, T’Pau, ABC, and Katrina from Katrina & The Waves.

The Stepback concert, promoted by Showtime Live, comes to the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham following its successful debut at Coventry’s Ericsson Indoor Arena last year, where it attracted more than 8,000 people.

Dan Nelmes, managing director at Showtime Live, said: “We have already put together an incredibly strong line-up for our Stepback 80s show and the addition of Go West, Chesney Hawkes and Bonnie Tyler has really taken things to another level.

“We have packed as many artists as we can under one roof for a show like no other, where 80s music lovers will get to relive all of the different hits that defined the decade.

“The songs these artists have released and toured for many years are timeless and I think the success of our first Stepback 80s gig shows this.

“Demand has been high so far and we would urge anyone who doesn’t want to miss out to act quickly after this announcement.”

Tickets for Stepback are priced at £50 (plus an admin fee) and are on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/stepback-the-80s via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA. Tickets can also be purchased at www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk