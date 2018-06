The acclaimed Helix Ensemble will be giving a concert at Bingham Parish Church, on June 16, from 7.30pm.

The chamber orchestra, conducted by Dan Watson, will perform Beethoven’s First Symphony plus Gaze Cooper’s Little Suite for Oboe, Flute and Strings, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 1 and Gerald Finzi’s Eclogue for Piano and Orchestra, the latter two with Maria Luc as soloist.

For tickets, call Steven Halls on o1949 876147.