New music festival to take place soon in Alfreton

CloggStock 2018 brings a new early-season collaboration to the local festival calendar, taking place on April 20-21.

A joint offering from the organisers of Deerstock and Cloggerfest, it intends building on their friendship and shared vision, bringing fans of both festivals together to enjoy the best of musical offerings from both events.

The festival is in its first year, but is already attracting a lot of interest, offering acts including Sons of Clogger, The Blue Carpet Band (pictured), BD3, The Outlines, Bleeding Hearts, Verbal Warning, Jonny Wallis, The Whip Jacks, Jess Silk, Terminal Rage, Star Botherers, The Star Copiers, Freeborn Rising, Herbie Jack, Raynor Jackson and Darwin’s Rejects.

The Alfreton venue of Hilcote Country Club was chosen as it is easily accessible and equidistant from both parent festivals, Deerstock being at Newton, Nottinghamshire, and Cloggerfest at Cresswell, near Stoke.

It also allows for all the music to be indoors, while providing space for campers in vans, and tents for the more hardy.

CloggStock is a not-for-profit festival, and will be raising money for charities nominated by each parent festival.

There will be food available from the venue, festival stalls and kids entertainment.

Naomi Budd, joint organiser with Dave Owen, said: “We are hoping that CloggStock 2018 is the start of something very special for the Deerstock/Cloggerfest family.

“We certainly intend on having a lot of fun and we have some excellent bands playing for us this year, including two bands (Verbal Warning and The Blue Carpet Band) who will be gracing the introducing stage at the Great British Alternative Weekend at Butlins this year, and some of our favourites from Deerstock and Cloggerfest over the last few years.

“CloggStock; What could possibly go wrong?”

CloggStock tickets are available from Eventbrite. Adults £18, children aged under 15 free.

Camping is £5 per night (per vehicle or tent, not per person) and dogs are welcome.