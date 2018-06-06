Nottingham appearance as Maltese releases debut album

Star performer Matt Maltese can be seen at Rough Trade Nottingham on Thursday, June 14.

He is putting in an in-store appearance from 7.30pm to promote his new debut album Bad Contestant, released on June 8.

The 21-year-old South London artist has new track, Like A Fish, available now to stream.

Bad Contestant’s announcement follows weeks of teasing and the stunning, semi-surreal video for the album’s lead single Greatest Comedian.

The record, a culmination of 12 days spent in Foxygen instigator Jonathan Rado’s Los Angeles studio and many hours of sessions with Londoner Alex Burey, displays a no-less-than stunning leap forward in songwriting confidence from the already critically acclaimed young musician.

For more, you can see www.matt-maltese.com