Nottingham gig for rising star Zak

Soul/pop artist, Zak Abel ia performing at The Bodega in Nottingham on March 17.

Earlier this year Zak unveiled his highly anticipated debut album Only When We’re Naked via Atlantic Records.

The lead single Unstable, a hugely euphoric and uplifting track, showcasing the raw and spine-tingling vocals that Zak has become known for, has now achieved over 30 million streams.

Ranging from euphoric to heart-breaking, Zak’s debut album features timeless sounding tracks such as Rock Bottom, a collab with UK grime royalty Wretch 32, Deserve To Be Loved, which appeared in a demo form online in 2015, which sees Zak at his barest, inspired by the death of his father when he was a teenager, to the smooth, irresistible sounds of The River.

Photo by Ben Etridge