Nottingham Harmonic Choir to perform Bach masterpiece in Minster concert

Come and enjoy a performance of Bach’s St Matthew Passion on Saturday, March 17, by Nottingham Harmonic Choir.

The concert starts at 7pm in the splending surroundings of Southwell Minster.

Universally accepted as a masterwork by Christians and non-Christians alike, and described as the musical equivalent of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Bach’s St Matthew Passion dramatically tells the story of the Last Supper and Good Friday. The narrative is carried by the Evangelist, whilst the Chorus takes on different roles, from bewildered disciples to a crowd calling for Jesus’ death; soloists play the parts of other characters such as Judas and Pilate.

Reflection on the unfolding events is provided by arias and some of Bach’s best-known chorales.

The music is as powerful now as when it was first performed in 1727. Where better to hear it than in the magnificent Southwell Minster?

Tickets are £15-£18 (accompanied children free) available through choir’s website at www.nottinghamharmonic.org