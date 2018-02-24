Nottingham to host Women In Music event

Frank Turner’s tour manager, a senior music promoter, a grassroots venue owner and a singer-songwriter are some of the leading players in the music industry lined up by DHP Family for the inaugural Women in Music event in Nottingham.

Taking place at Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, the event on March 7 will address the gender imbalance in the music industry with the aim of creating an environment for discussion and a platform for positive change.

A survey conducted by UK Music Diversity Taskforce showed that women working within the industry make up 60 percent of all interns, 59 percent of entry-level business roles but only 30 percent of senior executive positions. The ‘glass ceiling’ continues to be an issue in the music industry while some particular areas such as sound engineers, venue managers and promoters are highly male dominated.

The Women in Music event is open to people of all genders and at all levels of their careers.

The evening will feature a keynote interview and panels discussing what challenges women currently face; what businesses can do to improve diversity and look at what is being done currently to drive change. There will be networking drinks post-event for attendees to meet each other and continue discussions.

Tre Stead (pictured), tour manager for Frank Turner, said: “I’m grateful to be asked to participate in this event as I feel that it is important for young women entering the industry to know that they are not alone, and to see there are others like them that they can glean important information from.

“Our experience can be of benefit to everyone. If even one woman walks out of this event armed with a positive attitude and an arsenal of useful tips and contacts, then it’s a job well done.”

Michele Philips, DHP Family, said: “Our ambition is to shine a spotlight on the issues including but not exclusive to why women don’t apply for positions in venues anymore and also provide a platform for positive change. We want to identify tangible things that can be done to address the shocking levels of gender imbalance that still exist throughout the industry.

“The #MeToo movement has been incredibly powerful in that it’s given a voice to the marginalised but also put the issue of inequality at the forefront of many discussions. It feels like the right time for us to be trying to bring about change in our industry, especially with it being 100 years since some women gained the right to vote. We should all be looking at ways in which we can make a difference.”

George Akins, DHP Family, added: “It’s really important to try and encourage more women to break into our industry. Nottingham is a hot bed for music companies; we have promoters, record companies, ticket agents and talent managers working across all genres of music on a national level. I really believe if we can address the imbalance in Nottingham it will have a strong effect across the country. Hopefully this event will show that there are roles and support for more women to get involved.”

Tickets are £5 or £3 for students or those on benefits/low income, with all proceeds being donated to Equation, a Nottinghamshire charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Further additions to the line-up will be announced shortly.

Visit www.facebook.com/wimnotts for more information.