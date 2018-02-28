NSO aims for the stars in its latest concert at Albert Hall

There is still time for you to get your tickets for Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s latest spectacular concert at the city’s Albert Hall on Saturday, March 3.

NSO will be performing Holst’s famous The Planets, celebrating the suite’s 100th anniversary.

The Albert Hall will once again host one of the country’s finest amateur orchestras which will be performing a programme of English favourites, comprising Johannesburg Festival Overture by Walton, Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor as well as a special performance by Mansfield’s acclaimed Cantamus Girls Choir.

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will be taking to the stage at 7.30pm. To purchase tickets visit the orchestra’s Ticket Source box office: ticketsource.co.uk/date/437287 or on the door at the Albert Hall on the night.

Tickets start at just £5, with concessions also available.

To keep up-to-date with the orchestra’s latest concert news visit: http://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/, follow @NottmSymphony on Twitter or like Nottingham Symphony Orchestra on Facebook.