NSWO to play Albert Hall concert

Nottingham Symphonic Wind Orchestra is one of the leading amateur wind orchestras in the UK and is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018.

Guided by musical director Keiron Anderson, highlights have included broadcasts on Radio 3 and Classic FM. Concerts are given in support of charity with over £100,000 raised since 1987. In 2018 NSWO are supporting Maggie’s (Nottingham).

The NSWO’s next concert is to take place on Sunday, June 17, from 3pm, at Nottingham’s Albert Hall, featuring Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with special guest Charles Tebbs (piano).

Tickets are £12 from Windblowers on 0115 9410543.

For more, see www.nottinghamsymphonicwinds.org.uk