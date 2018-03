Two of the best known and most influential singer songwriters in the world of folk music will return to Farnsfield Acoustic on Saturday, March 17.

Both have played at Farnsfield Acoustic many times before, but never together, so this is a much anticipated gig which is sure to please anyone that loves contemporary folk music.

The gig will take place at the Farnsfield Village Centre, Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire. Tickets are £14 from 01623 794700/870668 .

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.