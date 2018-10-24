Palace Theatre date for Foster and Allen

Veteran music favourites Foster and Allen will be in action at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Wednesday, October 31.

The story of Foster and Allen began back in the 70s when Mick and Tony were playing in country music bands around Ireland.

In 1975, they got together a small group and went over to the UK, to work the Irish music venues on a short tour.

Mick and Tony had at this stage the idea of working together as a duo, playing ‘easy listening’ music with a touch of traditional Irish instrumentals. When their UK tour finished, they decided to let the band return to Ireland whilst they stayed behind to try out the duo on the public - and the rest is history.

To date Foster and Allen have achieved album and video sales in excess of 20 million worldwide.

Foster & Allen’s style and easy listening sound remains as fresh and exciting as ever. They really enjoy the business they are in, especially the live concerts.

For more, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 633133.