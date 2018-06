Radcliffe On Trent Male Voice Choir will be performing a concert on home turf on Saturday, June 16, at St Mary’s Church, Radcliffe (7.30pm).

The choir is pleased to welcome the Romsey Male Voice Choir as their guests.

Tickets are available from the office of St Mary’s Church. Call for tickets on 0115 845 1656.

For more, see www.radcliffeontrentmvc.org