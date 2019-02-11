Ruts DC to turn back the clock for gigs at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

The Legendary Ruts DC (aka The Ruts) are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their legendary album The Crack, with a show at the O2 Academy 2 in Sheffield on February 16 and at the Nottingham Rescue Rooms on February 26.

Released in September of 1979, The Ruts one and only studio album The Crack was an extraordinary statement of intent.

As the energy and attitude of punk’s first wave started to dissipate, here was a band that exploded onto the scene with everything to offer.

Twelve power-packed songs brimming with invention and energy, it featured an extraordinary run of hit singles – Babylon’s Burning, Something That I Said and Jah War – alongside some of the best adrenalized rock music to emerge in the decade’s closing.

Malcolm Owen’s snarling yet soulful vocals, Paul Fox’s soaring guitar and the incredible rhythm pairing of bassist John Jennings and drummer Dave Ruffy came together in perfect harmony to create an album that is as relevant and important now as it was then.

“Making The Crack was a real game changer for me,” explained Dave Ruffy. “The Ruts were a band that were greater than the sum of their parts and wrote music inspired by everything we had ever heard. It’s a piece of work that I am immensely proud to have been a part of. Now 40 years on, we will be playing the album in its entirety, it’s quite a challenge as some of the songs have not been played since 1980! Our legacy is large, and we are and will continue working hard to make this a great show.”

Support on all dates will come from recently reunited post-pistols legends The Professionals and together with Ruts DC, this tour will serve as a worthy tribute to The Crack and two of its much-missed creators Malcolm Owen and Paul Fox.