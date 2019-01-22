Saint Raymond joins final line-up for this weekend’s Beat The Streets in Nottingham

Nottinghamshire singer-songwriter Saint Raymond has been announced as the final addition to the Beat The Streets line-up, as the festival reveals its full set times for the day.

Saint Raymond has achieved success on a national scale. Five years since the release of his debut EP Escapade, the boy from Bramcote has reached top 10 in the UK with his debut album, sold out his own headline tours including two shows at Rock City, headlined Dot To Dot Festival, played extensively on the festival circuit, and supported Ed Sheeran on 32 arena shows, playing to more than 400,000 people.

He will be playing an intimate solo show in Rescue Rooms at 9.15pm.

With music kicking off at 1pm, the first act to take to the stage is Re Teu over at The Bodega.

With eight stages of music, there’s something for everyone throughout the day. Football megastar Stuart Pearce is in discussion with Ramalbumclub’s Martin Fitzgerald in Rescue Rooms at 2pm, festival favourites Evil Scarecrow will play a full band set on Rock City’s mainstage at 5.45pm with soulful songstress Harleighblu and post-hardcore five piece Palm Reader closing off the festival’s live music at 10pm at Rock City and The Bodega respectively.

Night owls can continue the party with DJs playing music until the early hours at both The Bodega and Rescue Rooms.

Beat The Streets is being delivered by DHP Family in collaboration with local organisations and music groups including I’m Not from London; Farmyard Records; Hockley Hustle, and Rough Trade.

Tickets priced £6 are on sale now from www.alttickets.com and will allow access for those aged 14-plus to all participating venues.

Participating venues are Rock City, The Black Cherry Lounge, Stealth, Rescue Rooms, The Bodega, Rough Trade.

All proceeds from ticket sales, merchandise, the tombola and bar sales at DHP Venues are being donated to Framework to help tackle homelessness in Nottingham. Last year’s festival raised £100,000, which provided two new members of staff, more supported accommodation and temporary beds, more reconnection services and funded more support for people who spent their days on the street.

For more, see www.facebook.com/pg/beatthestreetsUK or www.instagram.com/Beat_Streets_