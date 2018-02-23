Sax ensemble to give concert at Bilborough church

St Martin’s Church in Bilborough is used to hosting its fair share of concerts for the enjoyment of the local community, but on March 3 it will welcome the Aurora Sax Ensemble to play for the first time.

Aurora is a seven-piece ensemble who formed in 2011, with the encouragement of local saxophone teachers Alistair Parnell and Nicola Pennill.

All the members are amateurs who play for the enjoyment of playing in a welcoming group and helping local organisations raise money for their causes.

The name reflects the variety of colours in the music they play, as although the saxophone is usually associated with jazz music, Aurora play pieces across the whole musical spectrum.

For the concert at St Martin’s, they will play a variety of pieces from classical and jazz to Stevie Wonder and folk music.

Hilary Wheat from The Friends of St Martin’s said, “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Aurora Saxophone Ensemble to come and play in this beautiful space. We have terrific acoustics and I hope people will come along to enjoy this café style performance. It will be amazing to have St Martin’s full of the sound of sax.”

The concert takes place on Saturday, March 3, at 2pm at St Martin’s Church, St Martin’s Road, Off Strelley Road, Bilborough. Tickets cost £5 (£3 concessions) and can be reserved at the church or by emailing info@stmartinsbilborough.org.uk or pay on the door.