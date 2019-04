Brass band lovers will not want to miss a visit to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on April 28 by legendary performers Black Dyke Band.

The most successful contesting band ever and also the most recorded, Black Dyke Band have featured on recordings by The Beatles, Elton John, Tori Amos and Peter Gabriel amongst others.

