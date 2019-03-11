See George Michael tribute show this weekend at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael will be performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Saturday, March 16.

Get ready for a top tribute evening to a global superstar.

The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems, from the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the 90s and noughties.

This is a spellbinding experience you don’t want to miss. You’ll be getting up (to get down) to all your favourite songs such as Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus To A Child and many more.

For more, call the box office on 01623 633133.

Photo credit: Vernon Cash