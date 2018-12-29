See punk veteran TV Smith in intimate Nottingham gig

TV Smith, the legendary frontman from 1970s punk band The Adverts, will play an intimate solo show at Nottingham’s Foremans Bar on Sunday, January 20.

The evergreen Smith released his tenth solo album, Land of the Overdose, in 2018.

He will be supported at the 50-capacity Foremans by a rare acoustic show by Nottingham’s Verbal Warning, who won the Introducing Stage at this year’s Great British Alternative Festival at Butlins, Skegness.

Advance tickets are £10 from the bar or £12 via Paypal at formans@ntlworld.com.

Doors will open at 6pm.