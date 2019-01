The first gig of 2019 at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield takes place on Friday, January, 4, when you can enjoy Definitely Mightbe performing their tribute to Oasis and The Stone Roses.

Entry is members £7.50/non-members £9.

Then, on January 5, it’s June’s Birthday Bash, featuring Dirty DC.

Entry is members £8/non-members £10.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com